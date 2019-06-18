Akali Lawmaker Manhandled By Mob Protesting Delhi Cops' Assault On Driver

Protesters outside Mukherjee Nagar police station near North Campus in Delhi

Shiromani Akali Dal lawmaker Manjinder Singh Sirsa was manhandled by a large crowd that had gathered outside a police station near Delhi University's north campus to protest against the thrashing of a Gramin Seva driver and his son by Delhi Police personnel.

The legislator had gone inside the police station at Mukherjee Nagar to ask about the progress in the case in which three policemen have been suspended for allegedly thrashing the driver and his son on Monday. When he came out, the protesters alleged him of inaction and not doing enough to put pressure on the police to act against the accused.

In a video of the incident, shot on a mobile phone, the cops are seen confronting the man after his vehicle allegedly ran over the foot of one of their colleagues. He then takes out a sword and runs after them.

As Mr Sirsa tried to make his way through the sea of people, the crowd encircled him and didn't let him move. He was soon escorted by some policemen and brought inside the police station for safety.

The protesters stood outside the police station well past midnight on Monday and left around 3:30 am.

"We had an elaborate meeting with the Delhi Police chief in which the tempo driver S Sarabjit Singh was also present," Akali leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

One of the protesters, Amarjeet Singh, said the Akali Dal lawmaker was sent by the "higher authorities" to resolve the issue. "These leaders are planted by higher authorities. They are sent to resolve the issue. Are these people who are protesting fools? It is not necessary that all of us have to agree with a single person's stand," said Mr Singh, news agency ANI reported.

The protesters told the police to file a case of a murder attempt on the driver. "We demand that a case under section 308 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) be registered against the cop who hit him with a gun butt. All the accused policemen should be suspended," another protester said, ANI reported.

An inspector and a journalist were also thrashed by the protesters on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh condemned the incident and asked the Home Ministry, which controls Delhi Police, to ensure swift justice. The Home Ministry led by Amit Shah has sought a report from the Delhi Police Commissioner.