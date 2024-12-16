GRAP-3 Rules Reimposed In Delhi-NCR: What's Allowed, What's Not

Delhi's AQI was in the "very poor" category on Monday. (Representational)

The Graded Response Action Plan Level-III (GRAP-III) restrictions were reimposed in Delhi and the national capital region due to "highly unfavourable meteorological conditions," including low wind speeds and very low mixing height. The Commission for Air Quality Management issued a statement on Monday afternoon, detailing the steps to be taken in response to the worsening air quality.



Key Restrictions Under GRAP-III:

School/Classes: All schools in Delhi-NCR must switch to a hybrid mode for students up to Class V. It means both physical and online classes wherever feasible, minimising exposure to harmful air quality, particularly for younger students.

Diesel-Powered Vehicles: Diesel commercial vehicles with engines below BS-IV certification will be restricted from operating, except for those involved in emergency services or essential goods transportation. Goods carriers registered outside Delhi with engines under the BS-IV standard will be banned from entering the city until further notice.

Construction Activities: All construction-related activities, except those generating minimal dust, will be strictly regulated. Certain critical projects, including those related to railways, metro services, national security, hospitals, and sanitation, can continue, provided they adhere to strict dust control measures.

Mining and Associated Activities: All mining operations within NCR will be suspended during this phase.

Restrictions on Passenger Vehicles: Delhi and nearby districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar, will implement strict restrictions on the movement of BS-II petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (LMVs). However, vehicles adapted for use by persons with disabilities may still operate.

Staggered Work Timings: To reduce the number of commuters on the road, the Delhi government and NCR states will stagger working hours for public offices and municipal bodies. The central government may also consider similar measures for its offices.

Public Awareness: Citizens are encouraged to adopt cleaner commuting options, such as walking, cycling, carpooling, or public transport. Those able to work from home should do so, and alternatives like electric heaters are recommended to reduce the use of coal and wood for heating.

At 2:30 pm today, Delhi's AQI (Air Quality Index) was 366, in the "very poor" category, a sharp increase from seven days ago when it was 233. Three days earlier, the AQI was 211.

The improvement in air quality allowed the Supreme Court to relax some of the strict measures under GRAP-IV on December 5.

Last month, the air quality in Delhi and nearby areas was "severe" and "very poor," leading to health warnings and cases in the Supreme Court urging the government to take action.