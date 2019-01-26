Ahead Of Republic Day, Delhi Police Detain 5,000 'Bad Characters'

Delhi police proposed externment of 610 criminals in 2018. (File)

Delhi Police on Friday mounted high vigilance on the activities of suspected "bad" characters in view of the security requirements for an incident-free Republic Day.

In a massive drive in coordination with other wings such as the Special Cell, Crime Branch and Special Staff, the police detained about 5,000 such people in the capital.

"These 'bad characters' have been considered a threat to society. They may not be involved in mass destructive or deadly acts directly, but they can be used by organised gangs or groups of terror organizations for logistical support.

"We have detained those who were recognized as bad characters last year before the Republic Day," said Rajiv Ranjan, Additional CP of Crime Branch.

The police have detected 4,440 new habitual offenders who committed more than three crimes last year and are part of the detained lot of 5,000.

Delhi police proposed externment of 610 criminals in 2018.

"The connection between bad elements with organized gangs or even terror groups cannot be ruled out as many desperate criminals work as shooters, man power or eyes and ears for them," an official said.

"The police registered 17 MACOCA cases against gangsters such as Sonu Daryapur, Sunil alias Tillu, Shakti Naidu and Jitendra alias Gogi and identified 38 gangsters to be booked under MACOCA," the Delhi Police advisory said.