After Karol Bagh Fire, 27 More Hotels To Be Shut Over Safety Violation

Seventeen people were killed in a massive fire at the Arpit Palace Hotel in Delhi.

Intensifying its drive against hotels that do not adhere to construction norms, especially after a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh killed 17 people, the Delhi government has cancelled fire safety certificates of 27 establishments.

In the last three days, the fire department has cancelled the "no objection certificate" (NOC) given to 57 hotels, ordering them shut as part of its drive after the Karol Bagh fire.

"Yesterday, the no objection certificate of 27 hotels was cancelled, which takes the total ot 57. All of them will be closed," Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted today.

The government has also issued instructions to the police and civic bodies, asking them to seal these establishments in the wake of violations of fire safety norms.

On February 13, 23 hotels were inspected by the fire department out which 13 were found to be violating fire safety norms. On Thursday, 22 more hotels were checked, and authorities found 17 hotels not complying with the norms.