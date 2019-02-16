After Karol Bagh Fire, 27 More Hotels To Be Shut Over Safety Violation

After the blaze, the fire department has cancelled the "no objection certificate" (NOC) given to 57 Delhi hotels.

Delhi | | Updated: February 16, 2019 19:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After Karol Bagh Fire, 27 More Hotels To Be Shut Over Safety Violation

Seventeen people were killed in a massive fire at the Arpit Palace Hotel in Delhi.


New Delhi: 

Intensifying its drive against hotels that do not adhere to construction norms, especially after a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh killed 17 people, the Delhi government has cancelled fire safety certificates of 27 establishments.

In the last three days, the fire department has cancelled the "no objection certificate" (NOC) given to 57 hotels, ordering them shut as part of its drive after the Karol Bagh fire.

"Yesterday, the no objection certificate of 27 hotels was cancelled, which takes the total ot 57. All of them will be closed," Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted today.

The government has also issued instructions to the police and civic bodies, asking them to seal these establishments in the wake of violations of fire safety norms.

On February 13, 23 hotels were inspected by the fire department out which 13 were found to be violating fire safety norms. On Thursday, 22 more hotels were checked, and authorities found 17 hotels not complying with the norms.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Karol BaghKarol Bagh fire

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaPulwama AttackAmarinder SinghPM ModiPakistanSatya Pal MalikJaish-e-MohammadLive TVArun JaitleyEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSoldierCRPF Terrorist AttackDelhi WeatherWeatherXUV300XUV300 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................