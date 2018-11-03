After Haryana Chief Minister's 'Halla Clinic' Remark, Arvind Kejriwal's Challenge

After Manohar Lal Khattar's remark, Arvind Kejriwal challenged him to inspect the Mohalla clinics.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar for a surprise cross-inspection of his 'Mohalla Clinics' and Mr Khattar's dispensaries.

Mr Kejriwal also challenged Mr Khattar to inspect any 'Mohalla Clinic' after his "halla clinic" remarks. "When you called Mohalla Clinics 'Halla Clinics', people were hurt and so I challenged you to inspect Mohalla Clinics and I will inspect some of your dispensaries," Mr Kejriwal wrote.

In his letter, Mr Kejriwal said their discussion of these initiatives was devoid of petty politics.

"This is a positive sign in the politics of the country, where caste and religion-based politics was being done. This will change now. People will now vote for those who will build hospitals and schools and not for those who talk about religion and caste."

Mr Kejriwal also said that he would go for the inspection of the clinics with Mr Khattar and asked for his preferred dates.

For more Delhi news, click here.