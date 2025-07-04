After Delhi Fuel Ban Revoked, A Guide To Get Back Seized End-Of-Life Vehicles

The Delhi government has put on hold its order banning "end-of-life" vehicles after a massive backlash from people. This came merely three days after 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles were to be denied fuel at filling stations and impounded.

The campaign to seize old vehicles started on July 1, and since then, several cars, including even high-end models, have been impounded.

On the very first day of the campaign, authorities seized more than a dozen four-wheelers and over 60 two-wheelers. At present, all these vehicles are parked at Scrap Yard No. 5 of the Transport Department located at Sarai Kale Khan.

How to recover impounded vehicles?

1. The vehicle owner must submit an application for the release of their vehicle to the Transport Department authorities.

2. Upon receiving the application, the Scrapping Cell will scrutinise the uploaded documents and verify the vehicle's ownership and the end date of its usable life.

3. For vehicles registered in Delhi NCR, the applicant must mention whether they are looking to shift their vehicles outside Delhi-NCR or are willing to park within Delhi in a private space.

4. If the vehicle is to be shifted outside Delhi-NCR, the owner must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Transport Department permitting the relocation. If the vehicle is to remain in Delhi, it must be parked only in a private residential parking space, and proof of parking must be submitted.

5. If the vehicle is registered outside Delhi-NCR, you need to explain the reason for the presence of the vehicle, which is already banned in the national capital and neighbouring regions.

6. After the application is approved, the Scrapping Cell will issue a provisional releasing order, in which the vehicle owner has to pay Rs 10,000 as a penalty for four-wheelers, and Rs 5,000 penalty for two- or three-wheelers.

7. After that, a scrapping Cell will issue a final release order.

8. The vehicle will be returned to the owner, but they will not be able to drive in Delhi.

दिल्ली के नागरिकों को हो रही कठिनाइयों को देखते हुए, हमारी सरकार ने कमीशन फॉर एयर क्वालिटी मैनेजमेंट (CAQM) को पत्र लिखकर अनुरोध किया है कि एन्ड-ऑफ-लाइफ (EOL) वाहनों को ईंधन न देने के निर्णय पर पुनर्विचार किया जाए।



यह निर्णय लाखों परिवारों की रोज़मर्रा की ज़िंदगी और आजीविका को… https://t.co/q4VR0zsGSs — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) July 3, 2025

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government has written a letter to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) requesting a reconsideration of the decision to deny fuel to End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles.

She mentioned the policy was adversely affecting the daily lives and livelihoods of millions of families. The government is seeking to fight air pollution and make transport cleaner, but it is also making sure that people's daily lives and jobs are not badly affected.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government was planning to adopt a new system regarding old vehicles, as the fuel ban is difficult to enforce due to technological challenges and complex systems.

Earlier, the government decided to set up Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at various locations; however, it faced several challenges, such as technological glitches, improper camera placement, and the absence of installed ANPR systems in adjacent states.

The government said that ANPR cameras, meant to detect old vehicles, are not reliable enough, as they cannot properly read the High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) installed by default on all vehicles registered after April 2019.