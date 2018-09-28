After Delhi Building Collapse, New Survey To Spot Dangerous Properties

According to the last survey by the municipal corporation, 181 buildings were found to be dangerous.

North Delhi Municipal authorities on Thursday directed officials to carry out a fresh survey of houses in a week's time to identify dangerous properties, a day after a five-storey building collapsed in north-west Delhi's Sawan Park area, killing seven.

According to the last survey conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), 181 buildings were found dangerous as on September 21.

On account of rain and collapse of one building at Sawan Park, the authorities said, the survey will seek to find other dangerous houses in the NDMC area.

"All EEs (Maintenance) are directed to carry out a fresh house-to-house survey to identify dangerous buildings falling in their jurisdiction areas," an order issued by the NDMC said.

"The exercise must be completed within one week's time and the required action should be taken as per the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act for the identified dangerous properties," it said.

Any "laxity or misreporting" in this regard shall be viewed very seriously and the staff shall be held responsible personally, the order said.

In a statement issue later, the NDMC said, "It was also decided that already identified dangerous buildings' (owners) be given notices for actions as required under provisions of the DMC Act. The vacation notices be issued, and properties be sealed if they are found dangerous for life so that such incidents of house collapse are not repeated".

Four children were among the seven dead in the buiding collapse. The Delhi government and the area's mayor have ordered separate inquiries into the incident.

Ashok Vihar falls in the Keshav Puram Zone of the NDMC. In the last survey, "no building" in this zone were reported as dangerous.

