After Days Of Flooding, Yamuna Water Level Starts Receding

Yamuna river was flowing at 206.05 metres yesterday. (File)

The water level in the Yamuna river today started receding, a day after it rose to its highest danger level in the last five years.

According to an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the water level dropped to 204.80 metres around 4 pm today and is expected to recede further.

Till 4 pm, 4,000 cusecs water was released by the Hathni Kund Barrage.

At 8 pm yesterday, the Yamuna river was flowing at 206.05 metres at Old Yamuna Bridge which was then closed for vehicular traffic.

The overflowing water of the Yamuna river entered some houses in low-lying areas of Burari in north Delhi yesterday, officials said.

As many as 15 people stranded in flood waters were rescued from the area yesterday.

So far, a total of 13,915 people have been moved to safer places following rising water levels.

The rescued have been accommodated in 1,461 tents and temporary shelters, where they are being provided food and medical help.