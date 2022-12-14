'Accused Should Be Publicly Executed': Gautam Gambhir On Delhi Acid Attack

"Words can't do any justice," Gautam Gambhir said on the Delhi acid attack case

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday demanded public execution of the person who threw acid on a 17-year-old girl in Delhi while she was on her way to school.

The cricketer-turned-politician also said that a "fear of immeasurable pain" needs to be instilled in those indulging in such crimes.

Hours after the girl was attacked with acid by two bike-borne masked men in west Delhi, three accused, including her neighbour, were arrested, police said.

The girl has sustained eight per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU, officials said, adding the accused probably threw nitric acid on the victim.

"Words can't do any justice. We have to instil fear of immeasurable pain in these animals. The boy who threw acid at the school girl needs to be publicly executed by authorities," Gambhir, the MP from East Delhi, tweeted.

As outrage spread over the attack many also raised questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban. Women's groups and others, including Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, raised questions on the availability of acid in markets despite a ban, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked how the accused could have gathered so much courage.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Saxena spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on the matter and has sought a detailed report, including as to how the acid used was procured despite a ban in the city, the handle Raj Niwas Delhi, run by the LG Secretariat, said on Twitter.

