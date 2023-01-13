'Asking For Cost-Benefit Analysis': AAP vs Lt Governor On Finland Tour

This is the latest in a series of flashpoints between Lieutenant Governor and AAP.(FILE)

A Finland tour for some 30 teachers has set up a new clash between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The Delhi government's plan to send the teachers abroad to train with primary schools has been sent back by the Lieutenant Governor with questions.

AAP has accused Mr Saxena of trying to sabotage the government's education initiatives.

Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, alleged that the Lieutenant Governor had cancelled the trip.

"The LG has asked questions to block the tour. He is asking for a cost-benefit analysis and says, 'why not train them within the country? This cost-benefit analysis is the biggest fraud. How can you decide the cost of children's future?" Mr Sisodia said at a press meet.

Mr Sisodia targeted the ruling BJP at the Centre, raising questions about ministers who would travel to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"What is the cost-benefit analysis of ministers taking their families along on public money? You can do it in the country?" the senior AAP leader scoffed.

"This is the first government that is sending teachers abroad for training. I want to appeal to the Lieutenant Governor with folded hands - don't help the BJP in their conspiracy to hamper Delhi education."

He alleged that the Lieutenant Governor, who reports to the Centre, overturned a decision taken by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the benefit of children by "unconstitutionally" taking over the services department.

Mr Kejriwal has also criticised Mr Saxena. "We have been sending teachers of Delhi government schools abroad for training. It has contributed a lot in the education revolution in Delhi. It is not right to stop them from going abroad. It is alright that you (LG) stopped me from going abroad, but let the teachers go to Finland for training," he said.

In the middle of this power tussle, the Lieutenant Governor and Arvind Kejriwal have decided to resume their weekly meetings after nearly three months. In a meeting later today, Mr Kejriwal is likely to raise his allegation that Mr Saxena tried to bypass the elected government on multiple occasions.

It comes a day after AAP was asked by its own government to pay Rs 163.62 crore within 10 days for political advertisements allegedly passed off as government messages.

If AAP fails to pay up, its office in Delhi and other properties could be sealed, officials said, citing an earlier warning by the Lieutenant Governor.