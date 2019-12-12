Tea, Lunch, Dinner Parties To Raise AAP Funds For Delhi Polls: Minister

Arvind Kejriwal gave direction for this AAP fundraising initiative, Minister Gopal Rai said.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has urged the party leaders to collect funds from the public by hosting tea, lunch or dinner parties to fight the upcoming assembly election in the national capital.

Minister for Employment, Development in the Delhi government Gopal Rai told news agency ANI that the directions to hold fundraising tea, lunch or dinner parties beginning from December end, were given by Mr Kejriwal. This was discussed in a meeting on Tuesday.

Apart from Mr Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, MP Sanjay Singh and state cabinet ministers were among the other AAP leaders who attended the fundraising meeting.

The AAP is currently running a public relations campaign, which began in November and will continue till December 24, under the directions of its MLAs.

Under this mega campaign, AAP is holding public outreach programs at all the polling booths in assembly constituencies across Delhi.

The party has also appointed 2,700 divisional in-charge across Delhi to the booth committees in the state to oversee the smooth functioning of the outreach programs in their region.