AAP MP Sanjay Singh Protests Outside BJP Leader Vijay Goel's Residence

AAP's Sanjay Singh says he fixed a meeting with Vijay Goel, but the BJP leader did not respond

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh today sat on a protest outside the residence of BJP leader Vijay Goel, asking for his stand on issues related to subsidised electricity and free water supply in Delhi.

Mr Goel had demanded that the Delhi government refund the money paid by people as water bill.

Mr Singh said he had fixed a meeting with Mr Goel at 11 am, but the BJP leader did not respond to his calls or messages.

Mr Singh, along with AAP leader Dilip Pandey and party workers, reached Mr Goel's residence this morning, but the BJP leader was not at home.

The AAP leaders then started a protest outside Mr Goel's residence.

"I had asked Goel ji three questions a few days back. I had asked him what is his stand on Delhi getting subsidised electricity. Secondly, I asked about his stand on free water and thirdly, I had asked who would be the chief ministerial face of the BJP against Arvind Kejriwal. I have come here to seek answers to these three questions," Mr Singh said.

Mr Goel responding to Mr Singh's protest outside his home said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is so rattled that they have left the Delhi government and are sitting outside his home.

"It is unfortunate that (Sanjay) Singh took time to meet me, but then he brought in several people to fight. What was the need of doing drama of taking an appointment then," he said.

