'Donating Plasma Today,' Tweets Atishi, Now Covid -ve; Arvind Kejriwal Responds

AAP leader Atishi, who has recovered from COVID-19, today tweeted to say that she was eligible to donate her plasma to help critically ill coronavirus patients in the national capital. The 39-year-old also added that she will be donating plasma at Delhi government's plasma bank in Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) today.

"Happy to share that I'm now eligible for donating plasma, as per medical protocols. I will be donating plasma at Delhi Govt's plasma bank in ILBS today," Atishi tweeted.

The AAP leader's tweet earned praise from her boss, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"V good Atishi!" Mr Kejriwal replied in response to her tweet.

Atishi tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month. The 39-year-old, who represents the Kalkaji constituency in south Delhi, is the third MLA from her party to have tested positive for the coronavirus; the other two are Vishesh Ravi (Karol Bagh) and Rajkumar Anand (Patel Nagar).

The national capital, the worst-hit metro city and the third worst-hit region in the country, opened India's first plasma bank this month.

Though many Covid Warriors who fell ill in line of duty have come forward to donate plasma, few others have shown willingness. This after the Delhi government has assured it would even organise transport for donors. Worried doctors suspect the unwillingness could be because not enough people were aware that the process is safe.

Plasma therapy involves transfusion of plasma from a convalescent coronavirus patient to a critical patient. The blood of a convalescent patient is rich in antibodies that are expected to help the critical patient recover.