AAP Leaders Meet Police Commissioner; Demand FIR Against Manoj Tiwari

AAP leader N D Gupta provided an eyewitness account of the incident, alleging that Mr Tiwari and his supporters entered the Signature Bridge as part of a "pre-planned conspiracy" with the intention of "committing violence and assaulting" Chief Minister

Delhi | | Updated: November 09, 2018 16:17 IST
In my view, police is duty-bound to register an FIR against Tiwari, ND Gupta said. (File)

New Delhi: 

A delegation of AAP leaders met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik today demanding registration of a case against the BJP's city unit chief Manoj Tiwari in connection with ruckus during the inauguration of the Signature Bridge last week.

In a complaint letter, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member N D Gupta provided an eyewitness account of the incident, alleging that Mr Tiwari and his supporters entered the Signature Bridge as part of a "pre-planned conspiracy" with the intention of "committing violence and assaulting" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his council of ministers.

The Delhi Police has registered three FIRs in connection with the incident, including one against AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan who was accused of pushing Mr Tiwari and threatening him at the event. One case each has been registered on complaints of BJP and AAP workers.

Alleging police "inaction", Mr Gupta said he and another party legislator, Sushil Gupta, witnessed the incident and were ready to record their statements.

"In my view, police is duty-bound to register an FIR against Tiwari and other hoodlums who committed serious cognizable offence by obstructing public servants on duty and assaulting them," Mr Gupta said.

The delegation also offered to provide "whatever evidence police required" for a speedy probe into the incident.

Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha and party legislator Sanjiv Jha were part of the delegation.

 

