AAP Lawmaker Sahi Ram Pahalwan Convicted In 2016 Assault Case

A city court has convicted Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Tughlakabad, Sahi Ram Pahalwan, in a case related to assault on a man in September 2016.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal convicted Pahalwan and his associates, Subhash and Lalit, for voluntarily causing hurt by sharp object, wrongfully restrain and common intention under section of the Indian Penal Code.

The court has listed the matter for hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence on August 7.

Relying on the testimony of the complainant Yogender Bidhur, the court said: "The complainant has proved assault upon him with a sharp object in which he received simple injuries.

"He was going to purchase some medicine, when he was wrongfully restrained," the court said in Tuesday''s order.

The complainant has alleged that on September 20 the legislator with his associates had assaulted him.

The police had said the MLA had opposed and threatened the supervisor who was supervising the construction of a cemented road in a lane outside complainant's house in Tekhand on the intervening night of September 18-19, 2016.

When the complainant came to know that MLA had threatened the supervisor, he called Pahalwan and asked him why he had stopped the construction work.

Pahalwan threatened the complainant with dire consequences, the police said.