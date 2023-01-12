AAP Gets Rs 163 Crore Notice For Political Ads, Asked To Pay In 10 Days

The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity.

The Delhi government has served a notice for recovery of Rs 163.62 crore to Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly running its political advertisements in the guise of government advertisements.

The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) also directed the ruling party in Delhi to pay the amount within 10 days.

"In view of the above, you are requested to reimburse Rs 99,31,10,053 to the State Exchequer immediately and Rs 7.11 crore (approximately) for the remaining advertisements whose payment has not been released so far by the government, should be paid directly to the concerned agencies in 10 days from the date of issue of this notice," the notice read.

"If the AAP convener fails to do so, all consequential legal action including attachment of the properties of the party shall be taken in time bound manner, as per the earlier order of the Delhi LG," news agency PTI reported quoting a source.

The development comes nearly a month after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena initiated action against the Arvind Kejriwal-led party accusing it of running political advertisements it the guise of government advertisements.

The party, reacting to Lt Governor's December 20 order seeking recovery of Rs 97 crore, said that he has no power to pass such orders.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj had termed the LG's direction a "new love letter". "The BJP is flustered that we have become a national party and wrested power from it in the MCD. LG sahab is doing everything in accordance with the BJP's directions and that is troubling the people of Delhi. The more worried Delhi's people are, the happier the BJP gets," Mr Bhardwaj said.

He had further said that the Lt Governor's directions would not stand in the eyes of law.