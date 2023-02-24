AAP Councillor Joins BJP Ahead Of Key Polls: 'Felt Suffocated, Corruption'

Pawan Sehrawat was welcomed to the BJP fold at the party's Delhi unit office.

Delhi councillor Pawan Sehrawat today quit the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The leader alleged that he felt "suffocated" due to the "corruption in the Aam Aadmi Party.

The AAP councillor from Bawana was welcomed to the BJP fold at the party's Delhi unit office by working president Virendra Sachdeva and general secretary Harsh Malhotra.

The announcement came just hours after the midnight chaos at the Delhi Civic Centre during the elections for the six members of the Standing Committee.

Visuals from the spot showed councillors screaming, jostling and punching, as others doused them with bottled water.

Delhi's new Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that she was attacked by BJP councillors while conducting the election. The BJP claimed that they were only trying to discuss the matter with the Mayor.

Mr Sehrawat alleged that he was distressed as the AAP councillors were instructed to create a ruckus in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting.

MCD will today make another attempt to hold elections for the standing committee.

The election to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor of the MCD on Wednesday was conducted after three previous failed attempts and over two months after the high-stakes municipal polls, and following a Supreme Court order.