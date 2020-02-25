Ram Niwas Goel Re-Elected Unanimously As Delhi Assembly Speaker

Proceedings of the first 3-day special session of Delhi Assembly began on Monday. (File)

Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ram Niwas Goel was on Monday unanimously re-elected as the Speaker of Delhi Assembly.

The proposal to elect the Speaker of the 7th Delhi Legislative Assembly was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"The proposal was supported by MLAs Kuldeep Kumar, Satyendra Jain, Praveen Kumar, Dinesh Mohania, SK Bagga, Vishesh Ravi, and Raghav Chaddha, after which the motion was passed by a voice vote," said a press note.

Mr Goel is AAP MLA from Shahdara.

AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, who was elected as pro tem Speaker, administered the oath of office and secrecy to all the newly-elected MLAs.

The proceedings of the first three-day special session of the Assembly began at 11 am today.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it is clear that both the party and the opposition have full confidence in him.

"In the last five years, we saw that Ram Niwas Ji was like Bhishma Pitamah of the House. He also did not give any opportunity to the opposition to complain," he said.

The Chief Minister hoped the coming five years under the chairmanship of Ram Niwas Goel will be fulfilling.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia also congratulated Mr Goel on behalf of all the legislators on being elected unopposed. He said that under his guidance, a new story of development will be written in Delhi.

"Under your leadership, the Delhi government will work towards developing all the Delhi constituencies at a faster pace," said Mr Sisodia.

L-G Anil Baijal will address the assembly on Tuesday at 2 pm.

The AAP won 62 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in Delhi assembly elections. The BJP has 8 seats in its kitty. The Congress has not MLA.