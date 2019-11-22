Water Quality Report 'Fabricated' To Benefit Purifier Manufacturers, Says AAP

AAP's spokesperson said that the report was made to favour the RO companies. (Representational)

The recent Bureau of Indian Standards report (BIS) which said Delhi's water quality failed quality tests was "fabricated" to benefit manufactures of reverse osmosis (RO) purifiers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said today.

The party also asked what connection does Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan have with these companies.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha claimed that the report was presented to create an atmosphere in favour of the RO companies and alleged that a false report was created.

