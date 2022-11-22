Aaftab Poonawala's Polygraph Test To Be Conducted Tomorrow: Police Sources

It is uncertain if the polygraph test process will be completed tomorrow itself. (File)

Aaftab Poonawala, the main suspect in the gruesome murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, will undergo a polygraph test on Wednesday, sources in the Delhi Police have said. Delhi Police had said earlier today that they approached Forensic Science Laboratory or FSL to conduct the polygraph test.

Sources said that while the test will be conducted tomorrow it is uncertain if the process will be completed tomorrow itself. On Thursday, a court had ordered Rohini FSL to conduct a narco test on Aaftab Poonawala within five days.