9-Year-Old Girl 'Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan' At South Delhi Residence

A 9-year-old girl, who allegedly committed suicide, was declared 'brought dead' by Safdarjung Hospital

A nine-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her south Delhi residence by hanging herself from the ceiling fan, the police said.

The incident happened on Wednesday, when the mother of the girl said she "found her daughter hanging from the ceiling fan," the police said.

In her statement to the police, her mother reportedly said that her daughter hung herself with the help of a nylon rope and a towel.

The girl was immediately taken to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, but was declared 'brought dead' by the doctor. The police was informed, and subsequently the body was examined as per procedure. The medical report said that ligature marks were found on the girls neck.

The police, which has ruled out any foul play for the time being, is investigating the case to find out the reason why the 9-year-old suddenly took the extreme step.

The girl was a student of the government school in Sarojini Nagar.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)