9-Month-Old Baby, Missing Since 2 Months, Reunited With Parents In Delhi

A missing 9-month-old baby was reunited with his parents after two months, officials said on Saturday. The child was reportedly taken from his homeless parents by a 19-year-old woman and was rescued from Punjab's Firozpur.

The child's father is a daily wager and they used to sleep on a footpath outside Delhi's Bangla Saheb Gurudwara. After a futile search for their child, the parents approached police.

While the police registered a case, the child's mother got to know that the woman who took him was living in disguise near Palika Bazar, a senior police officer said. She was then arrested.

During interrogation, she tried to mislead the police. She later disclosed the exact location of the child and he was safely rescued. The woman said she abducted the baby because she was childless. She also told police that she had handed over the child to a man in Amritsar. Police traced the man and arrested him.