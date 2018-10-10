80% Contract Workers To Be Retained, Says Delhi Government

Arvind Kejriwal government will extend age of disengagement of home guards from 50 to 60 years

The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday decided that 80 per cent of workers hired by a contractor for providing government services will be retained in a new contract. A meeting of the Delhi cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also decided to extend the age of disengagement of home guards from 50 to 60 years.

The city government also gave in-principle nod to hire 6,000 more home guards, said an official statement.

The Delhi government gives service or manpower contract for various purposes to contractors who hire workers. When the contract period gets over or the contractor is changed, fresh workforce is hired and those working earlier are removed, it said.

"This causes huge miseries to these poor people. The Delhi Cabinet resolved that henceforth the new contractor shall keep a minimum of 80 per cent of earlier manpower," said the statement.

If a new contractor, however, plans to reduce workforce due to mechanisation or any other reasons, then they will accommodate at least 80 per cent of the new strength from existing workforce, it said.

The provision of retaining 80 per cent of the previous contract workers will also stop the reported allegations that contractors take money for re-hiring previous workers, the statement added.

The Delhi cabinet also decided to amend Home Guards Rules, 2008, to increase disengagement age of home guards to 60 years.

For more Delhi news, click here