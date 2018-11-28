8-Year-Old Killed In Collision Between Overcrowded School Van, Auto: Cops

The eight-year-old boy who died was a student of class 3. (Representational)

An eight-year-old boy was on Tuesday killed and two other students injured in a collision between an overcrowded school van they were travelling in and a speeding auto-rickshaw in north Delhi, police said.

Police said the accident occurred around 2.30 pm when the school van reached a roundabout near Nirankari Sarovar-Timarpur road. The auto was loaded with some goods.

"The eight-year-old was declared brought dead in a nearby hospital, while two other students received minor injuries. They were later discharged after first-aid," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harender Singh.

"He was a student of class III in a school in Model Town. He was the only son of his parents. His father works with Delhi Police and is a resident of Wazirabad village," Mr Singh said.

"The school van turned turtle after the accident. There were around 20 minor students inside the van. They were returning home from their school," Mr Singh said.

"The auto driver, identified as Salman, 21, also suffered injuries. He was later arrested by the local police," the officer said.