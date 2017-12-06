8-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By An 87-Year-Old Man In Delhi

An 87-year-old-man allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl in Delhi, the police said today. The accused has been arrested. The incident took place in outer Delhi's Narela area on Monday.The eight-year-old girl was playing outside her home when the accused lured her to a makeshift barn in Rohini, where he tried to force himself on her, police said. Since the barn did not have a roof, a woman who was standing on her terrace, allegedly saw what was happening and raised an alarm.Locals rushed to the spot to help the girl and the accused fled the scene. The police were subsequently informed and they took the girl for a medical examination. A case was registered.The police found the accused in the area and arrested him on the same day.