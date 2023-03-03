8 Injured After Fire Triggers Stampede At Delhi Slum

According to the fire department, 200 shanties were completely burned in the fire.

Eight people sustained minor injuries in a stampede triggered by a fire at a slum cluster in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, Delhi Fire Services officials said on Friday.

Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Services, said a call about a fire was received at 12.13 am, following which 21 fire tenders were deployed.

"Due to a stampede, eight people sustained minor injuries and they were administered first-aid," Mr Garg said.

Those injured were identified has Surajmal (72), Kapoor (50), Sagar (25), Pappu (55), Babloo (65), Kawar Singh (52), Raj Singh (72) and Chand (55), he added. PTI AMP IJT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)