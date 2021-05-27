70 Get Jabs On Opening Day Of Delhi's First Drive-Through Vaccination Centre

The drive-through inoculation centre, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is an initiative by the Delhi government and Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital.

Drive-through vaccinations were conducted in Delhi for the first time on Wednesday.

Delhi's maiden drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre opened at Vegas Mall in Dwarka on Wednesday with 70 people getting inoculated on the first day, officials said.

The centre will operate from 9 AM to 5 PM and registration on CoWIN mobile application is a must for people looking to get vaccinated, a hospital spokesperson said.

A routine on-site vaccination facility has also been set up at Vegas Mall. It will operate from 9 AM to 9 PM.

One can get a vaccine shot for Rs 1,400 at the drive-through centre while a dose at the on-site facility will cost Rs 1,000.

Seventy people were vaccinated at the drive-through centre and 157 at the on-site facility on the first day, the officials said.

A hospital official said 30,000 doses of Covishield have been procured for the vaccination centres at Vegas Mall.

A 50-member team from the hospital has been deployed to run the drive-through centre that plans to administer around 300 doses a day.

The centre will soon launch a mobile vaccination unit, VaxiVan, to inoculate people in residential societies and corporate offices.

Vaccines were administered free of cost to underprivileged people at the on-site facility on the first day, the spokesperson said.