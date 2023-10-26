565 Kg Of Firecrackers Seized In Delhi's Babarpur, 1 Arrested

565 kg of firecrackers were seized from Vats and he was arrested, police said. (Representational)

A man has been arrested with 565 kg of firecrackers northeast Delhi's Babarpur area, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a tip-off was received that accused Luvkant Vats, 35, had stored a huge quantity of firecrackers and was also selling them.

A raid was conducted at the location near Babarpur bus terminal and 565 kg of firecrackers were seized from Vats and he was arrested, police said.

The DCP said Vats committed the crime to earn easy money. Storing such a huge quantity of fire crackers in a densely populated area might be a serious threat for locals.

An FIR under section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the IPC and the Explosive Act has been registered against Vats, police said.

The Delhi government has announced a blanket ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city till January 1, 2024 to control pollution.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)