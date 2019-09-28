46-Year-Old Man Found Dead At Delhi Home: Police

According to police, the man had a theft case against him. (Representational)

A 46-year-old man was found dead at his fourth floor residence in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area on Saturday, police said.

The man has been identified as Riyazuddin, a carpenter by profession, they said.

No note has been found from the spot, the police said.

According to police, the man had a theft case against him.

Proceedings have been initiated and police are enquiring into the matter, officials said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.