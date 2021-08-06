438 Trees To Be Cut, 153 Transplanted For Delhi Power Grid Project

Felling of 399 trees in Maharani Bagh and 192 trees in Dwarka will be done. (Representational)

The Delhi government has granted permission for the transplantation and felling of 399 trees in Maharani Bagh and 192 trees in Dwarka for the construction of loop-in loop-out (LILO) circuits of 400-KV transmission lines.

According to a notification issued by the environment department on July 30, 299 trees will be felled and 100 transplanted for the construction of the LILO circuit of the 400-KV Mandola-Bawana transmission line at the Maharani Bagh substation, in front of the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT.

As many as 139 trees will be felled and 53 transplanted for the construction of the LILO circuit of the Bamnauli-Jhatikara 400-KV transmission line in Dwarka, another notification read.

The department has asked the user agency, Power Grid Corporation India Limited (PGCIL), to transplant the 100 trees from the Maharani Bagh site to the area adjoining NH-24 on the eastern bank of the Yamuna and the 53 trees in Dwarka to a nearby site.

As compensatory plantation, the user agency has been asked to plant 3,990 saplings of Neem, Amaltas, Peepal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad, Desi Kikka, Arjun, along with other native species, in the Yamuna floodplains.

Another 1,920 saplings will be planted by the north division of the forest department in 2.41 hectares of land in the Yamuna floodplains near the CPWD office, utilising the security amount of Rs 1.09 crore deposited by PGCIL.

The compensatory plantation has to be done within three months of the issuance of the permission for tree removal, the department said.

"Transplantation of trees shall be initiated immediately after permission is issued and should be completed not later than three months, after which a completion report has to be submitted to the Tree Officer. The spacing of the transplantation of trees shall not be less than four metres (point to point) at the transplantation site," the notifications read.

