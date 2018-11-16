43-Year-Old Businessman Shoots Self In South Delhi

Police said he was involved in business relating to building materials. (File)

A 43-year-old businessman who was apparently in a strained relationship with his wife and suffering losses in business allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in south Delhi's Mehrauli on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at 4 pm on Thursday, they said.

Investigations revealed that Amit Gupta, a resident of Mehrauli, self-inflicted a gun shot on his temporal area following which he sustained two injuries on his head, they added.

Mr Gupta was taken to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj by his brother where he was declared brought dead, Additional Commissioner of Police (south) Vijayanta Arya said.

She said that no suicide note was recovered from Mr Gupta. However, police suspects that his strained relationship with his wife and losses in his business might have forced him to take this extreme step, they said.

Police said Mr Gupta was involved in business relating to building materials.

The ACP said that a country-made pistol and a live cartridge was seized from the spot.

Later in the day, police recorded the statements of Mr Gupta's father, his wife and other family members, she added.

The body has been preserved in AIIMS mortuary, police said, adding post-mortem proceedings have been initiated.