Unidentified Assailants Fire On Delhi Police Team Near Akshardham Temple

Unidentified assailants fired at a police team near Akshardham Temple in Delhi

Four unidentified assailants, in a four-wheeler, fired at a police team stationed near Delhi's Akshardham Temple this morning.

The police team had signalled them to stop, when they resorted to firing.

They managed to escape from the spot. It was reported that no one had sustained injuries.

More details are awaited.

