4-Point Plan To Ease Delhi Airport Congestion. See Details

The current 14 X-ray screening systems will be enhanced by adding two additional X-ray screening systems, people familiar with the matter said. This will take the total X-ray systems to 16.

The reserve lounge will be demolished and one ATRS machine and two standard X-ray machines will be installed, the people said. ATRS refers to Automatic Tray Retrieval System.

Two entry points - Gate 1A and Gate 8B - will be converted for passenger use.