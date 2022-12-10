4-Point Plan To Ease Delhi Airport Congestion. See Details

New Delhi: Delhi airport and the Civil Aviation Ministry have come up with a four-point plan to decongest the airport amid complaints of overcrowding and long queues during check-in. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met officials earlier this week.
Here's the four-point plan for Delhi airport
The current 14 X-ray screening systems will be enhanced by adding two additional X-ray screening systems, people familiar with the matter said. This will take the total X-ray systems to 16.
The reserve lounge will be demolished and one ATRS machine and two standard X-ray machines will be installed, the people said. ATRS refers to Automatic Tray Retrieval System.
Two entry points - Gate 1A and Gate 8B - will be converted for passenger use.
To de-bunch flights, airlines will work progressively reduce peak hour departures to 14.
Post a comment