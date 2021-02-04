4-Foot-Long Snake Enters Bank, Triggers Panic Among Staff In Delhi

The snake has been released back into the wild. (Representational)

A four-foot-long checkered keelback, commonly known as Asiatic water snake, entered a bank in Delhi's New Friends Colony on Thursday, triggering panic among staff.

The snake was found curled around the handrail of the staircase leading to the basement, a bank official said.

The authorities immediately contacted NGO Wildlife SOS which rushed two trained snake rescuers to the location.

The snake has been released back into the wild.

"Though non-venomous, keelbacks turn aggressive when threatened, and may bite in retaliation or self-defence. Caution needs to be maintained while carrying out such rescue operations," Wildlife SOS co-founder and CEO, Kartick Satyanarayan said.

The checkered keelback is one of the most frequently encountered semi-aquatic snakes in India. Their preferred habitat is or near freshwater lakes and rivers. They feed mainly on small fish and water frogs.