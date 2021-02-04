4-Foot-Long Snake Enters Bank, Triggers Panic Among Staff In Delhi

The snake was found curled around the handrail of the staircase leading to the basement, a bank official said.

4-Foot-Long Snake Enters Bank, Triggers Panic Among Staff In Delhi

The snake has been released back into the wild. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A four-foot-long checkered keelback, commonly known as Asiatic water snake, entered a bank in Delhi's New Friends Colony on Thursday, triggering panic among staff.

The snake was found curled around the handrail of the staircase leading to the basement, a bank official said.

The authorities immediately contacted NGO Wildlife SOS which rushed two trained snake rescuers to the location.

The snake has been released back into the wild.

Newsbeep

"Though non-venomous, keelbacks turn aggressive when threatened, and may bite in retaliation or self-defence. Caution needs to be maintained while carrying out such rescue operations," Wildlife SOS co-founder and CEO, Kartick Satyanarayan said.

The checkered keelback is one of the most frequently encountered semi-aquatic snakes in India. Their preferred habitat is or near freshwater lakes and rivers. They feed mainly on small fish and water frogs.