4 Delhi Teens Who Killed Friend Over Rs 300 Paraded By Cops At Crime Scene

Delhi Police have arrested all the four accused

Four teens who allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man over losing Rs 300 in gambling in Delhi today were taken to the crime scene by the Delhi Police.

The police said they wanted to show all the accused to the public so that potential miscreants know what is in store for them if they committed crimes.

Police officer Shailendra Sharma along with his team took the four accused to the crime scene.

Abhishek, 20, was allegedly stabbed to death by the four teens after he demanded Rs 300 that he lost in a card game.

The accused have been identified as Pramod, Rajnish, Amit Kumar and Roshan Singh, all in the 18-19 age group.

Abhishek lost the money in a card game with Pramod. When he demanded the money back, both ended up fighting, during which Pramod stabbed him to death.

Police officer Sanjay Kumar Sain said Abhishek's uncle told the police that he saw three-four teens chasing Abhishek. They caught hold of him and started beating him up, during which Pramod took out a knife and stabbed him.

The police said the accused were identified with the help of technical surveillance. Pramod's location was tracked to a bus going to Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The three others were arrested later.

"Pramod was a friend of the victim. They were playing cards in a park near the railway line in Sangam Colony during which Abhishek lost Rs 300. Later, he started demanding the amount back and this led to an argument that escalated into a fight," the police officer said.

The knife, blood-stained clothes of the accused and Rs 300 have been recovered, the police said.