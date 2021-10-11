323 Trees To Be Cut, 210 Transplanted To Redevelop Safdarjung Station

Forest Department has asked Rail Land Development Authority to submit a detailed plan. (Representational)

The Delhi Forest Department has given permission to fell 323 trees and transplant another 210 for the redevelopment of the Safdarjung Railway Station, according to a government notification.

The department has asked the user agency, Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), to deposit Rs 3.03 crore for creation and maintenance of compensatory plantation for a period of seven years.

A total of 5,330 saplings of Neem, Amaltas, Peepal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad, Desi Kikkar and Arjun will be planted as compensatory plantation at the Narela Railway Station and the Sawan Park Railway land area.

"The transplantation of 210 trees standing on the site shall be done by user agency at the Narela Railway Station and the Sawan Park Railway land area with their own funds. The proposal satisfies conditions of the Tree Transplantation Policy," the notification read.

The Forest Department has asked the RLDA to submit a detailed plan for site preparation and plantation before initiating tree felling and transplantation.

The transplantation of trees has to be initiated immediately after permission is issued and should be completed in three months, after which a completion report has to be submitted to the tree officer.

