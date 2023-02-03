3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped By 2 Men In Delhi

The police said they have arrested two men

A three-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri. Two men have been arrested, the police said.

The girl's parents told the police they couldn't find her at home on Friday morning. While searching for her, they met their neighbour, who told them she saw the child near a jungle next to the locality.

The neighbour said she also two men going towards the jungle.

Later, the parents found the girl crying and bleeding. They immediately took the child to the police station. She was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, where she is being treated.

The accused have been identified as Ramniwas Panika, 27, and Shaktiman Singh, 22. Both are married men and work as helpers at a company recycles garbage.