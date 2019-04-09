3 Unidentified Men Fired At Eatery Owner In New Ashok Nagar

The victim said, a man had put his mobile phone on charging without informing anybody and left.

Three unidentified men allegedly fired at an eatery owner in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar Monday following an argument over mobile phone charging, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh, they received an information regarding the incident at around 5 pm in New Ashok Nagar.

After reaching the spot, it was found that one Gaurav, the owner of the eatery, sustained bullet injury following an argument with a customer over mobile phone charging.

The victim said on Monday, a man had put his mobile phone on charging without informing anybody and left. After a while when he came back, Gaurav asked him why he did not inform about the phone, following which a heated argument took place between them, the DCP said.

The man left his shop after threatening Gaurav and returned with his two accomplices and allegedly fired at him, he said.

Gaurav received injury in his right arm and was rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable, police said.

A case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

