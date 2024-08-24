3 Students Beat Boy To Death At Delhi Madrasa. They Wanted A Holiday

Cops received a call about the death of a boy at Brijpuri madrasa

A five-year-old boy was beaten to death by three students at a madrasa in Delhi's Dayalpur, police said. The three students, aged between 9 and 11 years, were detained by the police today.

The autopsy report revealed that the minor had multiple internal injuries, police said, adding that his liver was ruptured and there was bleeding in abdomen and right lung.

The accused gave two reasons to the cops when they were asked about why they beat the minor to death. While one reason was that the boy had used abusive words that led to an argument, the other was if the minor died, his death will lead to declaration of holiday at the madrasa.

According to police, a CCTV footage has confirmed the findings and they are probing role of others in the murder.

Cops received a call about the death of a boy at Brijpuri madrasa at 9.52 pm on Friday.

"At 6.30 pm on Friday, the boy's mother was informed that her son was sick. She took him to a private hospital in Brijpuri, where doctors declared him dead," a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The mother told cops that her son had been studying at the madrasa for the past five months.

The boy's mother returned with his body at the madrasa where a huge crowd gathered. A video clip shows people standing outside the madrasa in huge numbers by keeping the body on the ground, demanding action.

Later on, police reached the spot and took the body to the GTB hospital and assured them of a probe following which the crowd dispersed, an official said.

Police have filed a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act and further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)