3 Of Family, Found Dead On IIT Delhi Campus, Hanged Themselves: Autopsy

Three members of a family were found hanging at their residence inside IIT Delhi. (Representational)

A day after a lab technician, his mother and wife were found dead in their residence inside the IIT campus in south Delhi, the autopsy report has confirmed that they hanged themselves, the police said on Sunday.

Gulshan Das, 35, his wife and mother were found hanging in three different parts of their residence on Friday night. He was found hanging from an overhead rod in the corridor. The bodies of his wife and mother were found hanging from ceiling fans in two bedrooms.

Gulshan Das worked as a senior lab assistant in the department of bio-chemistry at IIT.

The autopsy report revealed that there was a gap of three hours in the deaths and the contents found in the stomach of the man and his mother were similar in nature. Medical reports found that the women hanged themselves at the same time, while Gulshan Das committed suicide later.

The police said that Gulshan Das could have committed suicide after seeing his mother and wife dead.

A day before the suicide, Gulshan Das's wife had made multiple calls to her mother, police said.

