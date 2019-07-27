3 Of Family Found Dead On IIT Campus In Delhi, Police Suspect Suicide

Gulshan Das, his wife and mother were found hanging inside their flat in IIT-Delhi campus.

A lab technician living inside the premises of Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi allegedly committed suicide along with his wife and mother on Friday.

Police reached the IIT-Delhi campus after receiving information that the family was not able to contact Gulshan Das, lab technician, who was living with his wife and mother.

Gulshan Das, wife Sunita and his mother Kamta were found hanging from the ceiling fans in three rooms of the flat, said a police officer.

No suicide note has been recovered from the site. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

During the preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that the Gulshan and Sunita married in February this year. Gulshan's family, based in Haryana, has been informed of the developments.

