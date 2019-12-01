3 Minors Riding Without Helmets Killed In Road Accident In Delhi

According to police, the three juveniles were not wearing helmets and riding the scooter at a high speed when the accident took place on Saturday night.

3 Minors Riding Without Helmets Killed In Road Accident In Delhi

All three persons sustained head injuries: Police (Representational)

New Delhi:

Three minors, who were speeding on a scooter without wearing helmets, met with a fatal accident after their vehicle rammed into a pole near Delhi Gate area, the police said today. 

Those who died were identified as Mohammad Saad, Osama and Hamja, they said.

According to police, the three juveniles were not wearing helmets and riding the scooter at a high speed when the accident took place on Saturday night.

All three persons sustained head injuries and were declared brought dead when taken to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said.

The impact of the accident was such that their scooter was flung at least 25 ft away from the accident spot while their bodies were found near the pole, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Comments
three minors killed in road accidentriding without helmetRoad accident

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News