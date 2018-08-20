3 Men Thrashed, Threatened At Gunpoint For Objecting To Vulgar Gestures

The police received information about the incident yesterday. (Representational)

Three men were allegedly thrashed and threatened at gunpoint after they objected to vulgar gestures by a group of men towards their female friend in northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar, police said yesterday.

Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The police received information about the incident at 12.29 am yesterday, but by the time they reached the spot the injured were shifted to a hospital in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, a senior officer said.

The woman is said to be a member of the Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), the officer said.

The injured were identified as Sumeet Verma, 23, Rishabh, 23, and Ankit Pandey, 23, all residents of Vijay Nagar, he said.

They told police that some men in an inebriated state made vulgar gestures towards their female friend. When they objected, the accused verbally abused them and called some other men, one of whom also had a pistol. They thrashed the tiro and also threatened to kill them, the police said.

Based on statements of the victims and CCTV footage, teams were formed and subsequently, the five men were arrested, he added.

The accused have been identified as Gautam Sonkar, 26, Kundan ,23, Aayush Bhatia, 24, Manish, 23, and Shubham, 20, while another accused Pawan, 25, is still absconding, the police officer said.

A case has been filed in connection with the incident at Model Town police station and investigation is underway, the police said.