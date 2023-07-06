3 Killed, 8 Injured After Van Jumps Road Divider, Rams Bus In Delhi

The police has registered a case and started the investigation.

Three people were killed and eight injured after the van they were travelling in jumped the road divider and rammed a DTC bus coming from the other side of the road.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 12.30 pm in north Delhi. A total of 11 people were travelling the van.

In the accident, 55-year-old Savita and two men died, said police.

According to the police, the van was coming from Bhajanpura Nand Nagri Road. As the van reached a nearby flyover, the driver lost control and jumped the road divider and collided with the DTC bus coming from the opposite side of the road.

