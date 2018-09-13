3, Including National-level Wrestler, Arrested For Robbery In Delhi

The trio have been running armed robbery racket and Rs 7.5 lakh of robbed amount has been seized and another Rs 6 lakh frozen, police said.

Delhi | | Updated: September 13, 2018 00:19 IST
Police said two cars were also seized from their possession. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A national-level wrestler was arrested with his two associates for allegedly carrying out an armed heist of Rs 65 lakh in Sarita Vihar, police said on Wednesday.

National level wrestler Sunil Kumar, 26, was arrested along with Rajesh, 27, and Yogender Saroya, 24, it said.

Two sophisticated pistols along with nine live cartridges were seized from them. Two cars were also seized from their possession, police said.

