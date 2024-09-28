3 Firing Incidents Within 24 Hours: The Rise Of Extortion Bids In Delhi

No injuries were reported in the three incidents.

Delhi witnessed three separate firing incidents as part of extortion attempts in the last 24 hours with the shooters attacking a luxury car showroom, a hotel, and a sweet shop. No injuries were reported in the three shootings.

20 Rounds Fired At Car Showroom

In the first incident, shots were fired at a second-hand car showroom called 'Car Street Mini' in southwest Delhi's Naraina, barely a kilometre from the Naraina police station.

Officials said at least 20 rounds were fired by three men who entered the showroom, causing panic in the area.

Police sources said that the three shooters have been identified and a case has been registered against them.

Four luxury cars - two BMWs, a Mercedes, and a Mini Cooper - were damaged in the firing.

The shooters snatched the phone of a salesman and threw it about 100 meters away from the showroom while fleeing. They also left behind a slip, reading "Bhau Gang, Since 2020".

The "Bhau Gang" mention is seen as a reference to wanted gangster Himanshu Bhau, who fled the country in 2022 and is currently believed to be in Portugal. He had also claimed responsibility for the murder of a man at a food outlet in Delhi.

In May, a similar shooting was carried out at a car showroom in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar and the same gang was suspected to be behind the attack. Sources said Rs 5 crore was demanded from the owners of the 'Fusion Cars' showroom.

Firing At Hotel

The second shooting took place in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur, which is near the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A bike-borne shooter fired at least 5-6 rounds at the Hotel Impress and damaged its glass gate.

According to sources, the firing was done to extort money and take over the hotel.

Last year, a man had threatened the hotel owner in the name of Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar.

Brar, along with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat, are also accused of carrying out a shooting outside the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Firing At Sweet Shop

The third incident is from west Delhi's Nangloi where bullets were fired at a sweet shop.

The police have found a slip with the name of jailed gangster Deepak Boxer.