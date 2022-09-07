3 Men Trimming Tree Electrocuted After Trolley Touches Live Wire In Delhi

The police have started further investigation into the situation. (Representational)

Three people were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire in Delhi today. The incident happened in a banquet hall around 10 am in northwest Delhi's Bawana.

The police said they found three burnt bodies at the site of the incident.

They said Faisal, 19, and Sahil were standing on a trolley and trimming trees when the trolley touched a live wire carrying 11,000 watts, enough voltage to power a home.

On seeing the two men electrocuted, their associate Zuber, who was cutting grass nearby, hurried to help them. But he too came in contact with the live wire and got electrocuted.

The three were residents of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The police have filed a case and started investigation.