3 Arrested For Duping Man Of 35 Lakh For Government Job: Police

The man, who was duped, complained to police on Wednesday. (Representational)

Three people were arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of appointing him as the chairman of the Uttarakhand government's Mines Corporation, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Shakil Ahamad (48), Shiv Kumar Singh (39) and Nawab Ali (70), the said.

"The man complained to police on Wednesday that three people had duped him of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of appointing him as the Chairman of Mines Corporation of the Uttrakhand government," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Singla said.

The complainant also informed police that the accused were demanding Rs 15 lakh more for the "appointment letter" and that he has been asked to meet them at Hotel Ashok, the officer said, adding a crime branch team laid a trap at the hotel and apprehended the accused.

Visiting cards of Shiv Kumar Singh, bearing the National Emblem and showing him as a member of the Food Corporation of India, credit cards, three cheques and mobile phones have been seized, Mr Singla said.