3 Arrested After Hindu Man Killed By Muslim Girlfriend's Family In Delhi

The mother, father and uncle of Ankit's girlfriend Shehzadi have been arrested. Police have also detained her underage brother, who too was allegedly involved in the murder.
Ankit was dating 20-year-old Shehzadi, a second-year college student, for the past three years. The police said her family was opposed to the relationship because Ankit was a Hindu.
At around 9 pm on Thursday, he was attacked and beaten and then was slashed with a knife. The road was full of blood where he collapsed. Ankit's mother reportedly ran out of her home when she was told that he had been attacked and saw her son being stabbed.
Shehzadi said they planned to get married soon. "I was going to meet him and then someone told me he had been stabbed with a knife. We were going to marry. He called me and told me he wanted to marry me, so we were meeting," she told reporters.
Shehzadi and Ankit began dating when they were neighbours a few years ago. They continued the relationship even after her family moved away.
Police say they have made heavy deployment in the area as a precautionary measure.