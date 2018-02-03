3 Arrested After Hindu Man Killed By Muslim Girlfriend's Family In Delhi Ankit was dating 20-year-old Shehzadi, a second-year college student, for the past three years. The police said her family was opposed to the relationship because Ankit was a Hindu.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Ankit Saxena was attacked in West Delhi's Raghubir Nagar (File). New Delhi: There is heavy police deployment in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar, where Ankit Saxena, a 23-year-old photographer, was killed allegedly by the family of his Muslim girlfriend. Ankit was attacked on a street near his home on Thursday night and his throat was slashed, the police said.



The mother, father and uncle of Ankit's girlfriend Shehzadi have been arrested. Police have also detained her underage brother, who too was allegedly involved in the murder.



Ankit was dating 20-year-old Shehzadi, a second-year college student, for the past three years. The police said her family was opposed to the relationship because Ankit was a Hindu.



At around 9 pm on Thursday, he was attacked and beaten and then was slashed with a knife. The road was full of blood where he collapsed. Ankit's mother reportedly ran out of her home when she was told that he had been attacked and saw her son being stabbed.



Shehzadi said they planned to get married soon. "I was going to meet him and then someone told me he had been stabbed with a knife. We were going to marry. He called me and told me he wanted to marry me, so we were meeting," she told reporters.



Shehzadi and Ankit began dating when they were neighbours a few years ago. They continued the relationship even after her family moved away.



"During the investigation, we found that they caught and stabbed Ankit in the neck. The woman's family was against their relationship as they belonged to different communities and had warned Ankit against associating with her," senior police officer Vijay Kumar said.



Police say they have made heavy deployment in the area as a precautionary measure.



