Two Special Prosecutors Appointed In Ankit Saxena Murder Case

Ankit Saxena was allegedly killed by his girlfriend's family in Delhi.

Accepting the request of the family of Ankit Saxena, a 23-year-old who was killed by his Muslim girlfriend's family, the Delhi government has appointed two Special Public Prosecutors to handle the case in the trial court, officials said on Friday.

Rebecca Mammen John and Vishal Gosain have been appointed as Special Public Prosecutors in the case, an official letter issued on October 1 said.

A copy of the letter was shared on the official Twitter handle of Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.

Ankit Saxena, a 23-year-old photographer, was stabbed to death in February, an incident in which the family of his Muslim girlfriend was involved. The parents, brother and uncle of the woman were arrested.



For more Delhi news, click here.